Minister Timothy (Boss Man) RichardsonShreveport - A Glance of the LifeOfMinister Timothy (Boss Man) RichardsonTimothy Richardson was born August 29, 1962 as the fourth child to the parentage of Reverend Larry and Queen Esther Cox Richardson in Shreveport, LA.Timothy accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and was baptized by his father, the founder of the Cross of Calvary Baptist Church. Timothy would later accept his call into the ministry and became a licensed minister under the Pastorage Council of Dr. E.P. Wimberly at the Cross of Christ Baptist Church of Shreveport, LA.He attended Caddo Parish schools and graduated from Southwood Senior High School. Afterwards, he enlisted into the United States Army and served four years and received an honorable discharge.He then made his home in Little Rock, AR and there he married Corie and to this union no children were born. While in Little Rock, he was a son of the house at the Saint Mark Baptist Church.Tim was gifted in the writings of poems and a great orator. He could often be found speaking against injustices and the likes. He enjoyed painting pictures and his ability to lead and empower others earned him the nickname of "Boss Man".Upon his return to Shreveport, LA, Tim suffered a major stroke leaving him with the need to enter into nursing home facilities. He was well taken care of and was a great joy to the staff.Timothy was preceded in by death by his parents, two sisters, Delores Robinson and Eileen Richardson and both paternal and maternal grandparents.His memory will be cherished by his siblings: Minister Thressa Richardson-Williams (Rev. Louis), Rev. Larry Jerome Richardson (Martina) of Waldorf, MD, Esther Rena Richardson-Adams (Donald) of Mesquite, TX, Minister Vanessa Richardson-Griffin (Rev. Tobias) of Murphy, TX, Eric Richardson and Apostle Larry Reed; Uncle, Jessie Pitts, Jr.A host of nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces (Tim never had children, but these loved him as a child would love a father). He was blessed with a host of first-cousins in Terrell, TX and surrounding Texas cities.Graveside Services will be Tuesday, 9/08/2020 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.Thank God for the life of Timothy Richardson