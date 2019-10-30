Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Peters


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Tom Peters Obituary
Tom Peters

Funeral services for Tom Peters will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating will be Pastor Justin Haigler. Interment will follow at the Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday in the chapel.

Tom was born June 28, 1937 in Many, LA to Jeff and Martha Peters, he passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 in Shreveport. Tom married Nelda and went on to have a wonderful son Jeffery Peters. Tom spent many years as a supervisor at Industrial Roofing then started working at Tycon Oil Co. as a manager. Tom loved watching Dallas Cowboys and girls softball as often as he could. He enjoyed traveling with his family, mostly to Gulf Shores, AL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, bother Ralph Peters; Tom left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Nelda Peters, siblings Carolyn Richards, Betty Wellbacher, son Jeffery Peters; Grandchildren Haley Peters, Sydney Peters.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now