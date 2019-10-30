|
|
Tom Peters
Funeral services for Tom Peters will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating will be Pastor Justin Haigler. Interment will follow at the Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday in the chapel.
Tom was born June 28, 1937 in Many, LA to Jeff and Martha Peters, he passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 in Shreveport. Tom married Nelda and went on to have a wonderful son Jeffery Peters. Tom spent many years as a supervisor at Industrial Roofing then started working at Tycon Oil Co. as a manager. Tom loved watching Dallas Cowboys and girls softball as often as he could. He enjoyed traveling with his family, mostly to Gulf Shores, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, bother Ralph Peters; Tom left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Nelda Peters, siblings Carolyn Richards, Betty Wellbacher, son Jeffery Peters; Grandchildren Haley Peters, Sydney Peters.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019