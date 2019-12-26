Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommie Seal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommie Jean Hensley Seal


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Tommie Jean Hensley Seal Obituary
Tommie Jean Hensley Seal

Shreveport, LA -

Funeral services for Tommie Jean Hensley Seal, 90 years old, will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in her hometown of Conehatta, Mississippi.

Tommie passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana after a brief illness. She was born in Conehatta, Mississippi on August 4, 1929.

She worked for Commercial National Bank for many years, ending her career as a loan officer. She was an active member of Highland Baptist Church, then First Baptist Church of Shreveport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mid and Lena Hensley, sisters Sue, Mary, Helen, and Midy, and brother, Burdett. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Doyle Seal of Shreveport, son and daughter-in-law Greg and Donna Seal of Shreveport, and sisters, Amy Roebuck and Elizabeth Craven of Mississippi.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now