Tommie Jean Hensley Seal
Shreveport, LA -
Funeral services for Tommie Jean Hensley Seal, 90 years old, will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in her hometown of Conehatta, Mississippi.
Tommie passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana after a brief illness. She was born in Conehatta, Mississippi on August 4, 1929.
She worked for Commercial National Bank for many years, ending her career as a loan officer. She was an active member of Highland Baptist Church, then First Baptist Church of Shreveport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mid and Lena Hensley, sisters Sue, Mary, Helen, and Midy, and brother, Burdett. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Doyle Seal of Shreveport, son and daughter-in-law Greg and Donna Seal of Shreveport, and sisters, Amy Roebuck and Elizabeth Craven of Mississippi.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019