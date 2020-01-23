Services
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
(318) 221-7337
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommie Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommie Warren Jr.


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommie Warren Jr. Obituary
Tommie Warren, Jr.

Shreveport - Services for Tommie Warren, Jr., 67, will be held at 11:00 am at Midway Baptist Church No. 2. Officating will be Pastor James Smith. Burial will be at Centuries Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 7:00 pm at Midaway Baptist Church No. 2.

He was born October 23, 1952 and died Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Mr. Tommie Warren, Jr. was a native of Shreveport, Louisiana and a member of Midway Baptist Church No. 2 and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tommie Warren, Sr. and sister Paulette Warren Wright.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly H. Matthews, Veneitia S. Murray, Karoline and Kevin Warren, brothers Charles, Howard, Karl, John and Andrew, sisters Wendy Ross, Brenda Allison and Karen Warren-Johnson.

Active Pallbearers, Tommie's brothers, honorary Pallbearers, the members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the deacons of Midway Baptist Church No. 2.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rachel W. Wright 3824 Cedar Springs Rd. #102 Dallas, TX 75219 (Payable to: Rachel Warren Wright Trust)
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -