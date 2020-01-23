|
|
Tommie Warren, Jr.
Shreveport - Services for Tommie Warren, Jr., 67, will be held at 11:00 am at Midway Baptist Church No. 2. Officating will be Pastor James Smith. Burial will be at Centuries Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 7:00 pm at Midaway Baptist Church No. 2.
He was born October 23, 1952 and died Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mr. Tommie Warren, Jr. was a native of Shreveport, Louisiana and a member of Midway Baptist Church No. 2 and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommie Warren, Sr. and sister Paulette Warren Wright.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly H. Matthews, Veneitia S. Murray, Karoline and Kevin Warren, brothers Charles, Howard, Karl, John and Andrew, sisters Wendy Ross, Brenda Allison and Karen Warren-Johnson.
Active Pallbearers, Tommie's brothers, honorary Pallbearers, the members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the deacons of Midway Baptist Church No. 2.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rachel W. Wright 3824 Cedar Springs Rd. #102 Dallas, TX 75219 (Payable to: Rachel Warren Wright Trust)
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020