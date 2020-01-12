|
Tommy Weaver
Shreveport - Tommy, always a loving and devoted husband and father was born October 1, 1934 in Homer, La. He entered into rest January 8, 2020, at the age of 85. He was a graduate of Minden High , in Minden La. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran. Tommy was a retired employee of Arkla Gas Co. with 33 years of service
He was preceded in death by his parents, William F. and Bessie Johnson Weaver.
His brothers Earl Dayton Weaver, Sr, Bill F. Weaver and wife, Janet. His two sisters, Willene Weaver and Cynthia Weaver Barnard, daughter-in-law Angela Tedder Weaver. and sister-in-law, Diane Wood LaFarlette.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vera Wood Weaver, two sons, Kimmble Drew and Tommy Scott Weaver: four grandchildren, Jill Weaver Jones & husband Casey ,Taylor Scott Weaver and Kyren, Amanda Weaver Lowery and husband Chad, and Amanda Wadsworth Bolding..three great granddaughters,Alexis Johnson, Ashley Jones, and Callie Bolding : four great grandsons River Bolding, Conner Drew and Logan Brooks Lowery and Gavin Cole Weaver. Several loved and appreciated nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Renee Thielmeir for all her help and cakes and pies she made for Tommy's sweet tooth and his niece, Rhonda for checking on him and family and offering her services at any and all times.
No funeral arrangements will be made so any remembrances of love and respect to Tommy, just make a contribution to the . No memorial services have been scheduled at this time.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020