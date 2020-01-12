Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Weaver

Add a Memory
Tommy Weaver

Shreveport - Tommy, always a loving and devoted husband and father was born October 1, 1934 in Homer, La. He entered into rest January 8, 2020, at the age of 85. He was a graduate of Minden High , in Minden La. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran. Tommy was a retired employee of Arkla Gas Co. with 33 years of service

He was preceded in death by his parents, William F. and Bessie Johnson Weaver.

His brothers Earl Dayton Weaver, Sr, Bill F. Weaver and wife, Janet. His two sisters, Willene Weaver and Cynthia Weaver Barnard, daughter-in-law Angela Tedder Weaver. and sister-in-law, Diane Wood LaFarlette.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vera Wood Weaver, two sons, Kimmble Drew and Tommy Scott Weaver: four grandchildren, Jill Weaver Jones & husband Casey ,Taylor Scott Weaver and Kyren, Amanda Weaver Lowery and husband Chad, and Amanda Wadsworth Bolding..three great granddaughters,Alexis Johnson, Ashley Jones, and Callie Bolding : four great grandsons River Bolding, Conner Drew and Logan Brooks Lowery and Gavin Cole Weaver. Several loved and appreciated nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Renee Thielmeir for all her help and cakes and pies she made for Tommy's sweet tooth and his niece, Rhonda for checking on him and family and offering her services at any and all times.

No funeral arrangements will be made so any remembrances of love and respect to Tommy, just make a contribution to the . No memorial services have been scheduled at this time.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now