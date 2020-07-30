Tony Gene Wayne Nash
Shreveport - Tony Gene Wayne Nash was born July 18, 1939 in Lexington, KY, to parents James and Thelma Morris. Mr. Nash went to be with his Lord July 19, 2020 in Shreveport just after reaching 81 years of age.
Mr. Nash was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Judy; son Eddie Nash; son-in-law Joe D. Haws III; and two brothers Lou and Richard Lee Morris. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cathy Carney Boatright Nash, his daughter, Elizabeth Lynn Nash Haws and her children Joey Haws and wife Laurie with their children, Jojo and Chloe Haws; Tracy Lynn Blankenship and her husband Justin with their children Landon, Grayson, and Abigail Blankenship; Jeremy Wayne Haws and fiancé Haley Opperman and his daughter, Haylei; step-daughter, Michelle Keith and her husband John with sons Abram Michael and Asa Patrick Keith; Sarah Nash, granddaughter; and, his sister, Rosemary Ball.
A service celebrating Tony's life and homegoing will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Tom Hill and Rev. David Logan. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 6 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are: Justin Blankenship, Joey Haws, John Gustafson, David Kilpatrick, Clyde Comer, Charles Walker, Ernie Hagans, Cap Haney, Jojo Haws and Abram Keith. Honorary Pallbearers are: Jeremy Haws, Johnny Graham, W.L. Welch and Donnie Pitts.
The family wishes a special thank you to Care Givers Betty Douglas and Jennifer Douglas, St Joseph Hospice and The Carpenters House for all their care, kindness and respect.
