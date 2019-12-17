|
|
Tony Santoro
Tony Santoro, age 97, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019. Tony was born March 14, 1922 to Sam and Katharina Santoro in Shreveport, Louisiana.
A Celebration of Tony's Life will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. held at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home with an interment to follow the services. The family will receive guest for a visitation on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m.
Tony served his Country honorably in the United States Army as a paratrooper. He then began to work at Swepco as a Supervisor before retiring. He will be deeply missed by two children, Linda Corley and Anthony "Tony" Santoro; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019