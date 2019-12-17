Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Tony Santoro Obituary
Tony Santoro

Tony Santoro, age 97, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019. Tony was born March 14, 1922 to Sam and Katharina Santoro in Shreveport, Louisiana.

A Celebration of Tony's Life will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. held at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home with an interment to follow the services. The family will receive guest for a visitation on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m.

Tony served his Country honorably in the United States Army as a paratrooper. He then began to work at Swepco as a Supervisor before retiring. He will be deeply missed by two children, Linda Corley and Anthony "Tony" Santoro; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
