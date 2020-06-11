Tracie Nolan Pate Jr.
Tracie Nolan Pate Jr

Stonewall - Tracie Nolan Pate Jr. of Stonewall, Louisiana passed away peacefully in his sleep June 9, 2020 with Gwen, his wife of 29 years by his side.

He enlisted in the US Navy and served his country on board the U.S.S. Coral Sea during the Vietnam War. Tracie retired from AT&T and was a member of Summer Grove Baptist Church. He was not only loved by his family but by countless others in his community and he never met a stranger. Tracie was a fisherman at heart and held an annual fish fry at his home every year that no one wanted to miss. His heart was genuine, he loved to make others laugh and will be missed by many.

Tracie is preceded in death by his parents, Tracie Nolan Pate Sr. and Jauvyette Hess, two sisters Laneta Beck, Sherry Osborne and grandson Trenton James L'Huiller. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife Gwen, two sisters, Diane Junginger and husband Danny Hurst, Terry Carroway and husband Ronnie Carroway, brother Tony Pate and Debbie, three sons, Tracie Nolan Pate III, Brad Pate and wife Laura Pate, Danny Vincent and wife Wendy Vincent, daughter Gina Vincent, seven grandchildren Nicholas Hayman, Lyla Grace Vincent, Luke Vincent, Carley L'Huiller, James L'Huiller, Layne Henderson and Morgan Cayton and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am 1:00 pm, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Aulds Funeral Home 7849 East Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71115. Pastor Jimmie Freeman will officiate the service which begins at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to a charity of your choice.










Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
JUN
15
Service
01:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

