Travis Miller
Travis Miller

Shreveport, LA - A funeral service honoring the life of Travis Miller will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Interment will immediately follow the service at Forest Park Cemetery West, 4000 Meriwether Road, Shreveport, Louisiana. Chester Coffman and Jimmie Freeman will officiate the service. Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2020 at Rose-Neath Marshall St.

Travis Miller was born June 18, 1937 in Robeline, Louisiana to parents Travis O'De and Willie Mae Miller and passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.

Travis loved to travel and was an avid golfer who played golf all over the world. He was generous, loving and one of a kind. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Newt and Nora Manasco; daughter, Tangela Y. Miller; brothers, Lannon and Wade Miller and mother of his children, Doris Miller.

Left to cherish his memory are Billie Lou Miller and her son, Sammy Ray Jenkins and wife, Carla; daughters, Pamela Miller Clark and husband, Matt, Kay Miller and husband, Dennis Hollands; grandchildren, Thomas Thaxton, Katie and Richie Gray, Luke and Amanda Thaxton, Frank and Jordan Thaxton, Ryan and Julie Clark, Maria Larocca and Kris Wilson and Miranda Larocca; great- grandchildren, Cannon, Tegan, Kathryn, Cade, Alex, Frank and Ava Thaxton, Allie, Bella, Connor and Erin Gray; Weslee and Brooks Wilson; and nieces and nephews, Dirk Miller, Deneé Locke, Natalie Schuren and Jessica Miller.

Serving Travis as honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Hollands, Matt Clark, Luke Thaxton, Tom Thaxton, Frank Thaxton, IV, and Dirk Miller.

The family suggests memorials may be made to the AA Central Office, 2800 Youree Dr #362a, Shreveport, LA 71104.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
