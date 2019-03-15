Trennie Belle Bison Mora



Keithville, LA - Funeral services for Trennie Belle Bison Mora, 94, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.



Trennie was born November 26, 1924 in Zwolle, LA and went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019. She was an active member of St. Theresa's and St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church. She enjoyed working in her garden, bowling, and playing bunco with her friends, as well as the occasional motorcycle ride.



Trennie was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Dorothy Bison; husband of 41 years, J.W. Mora; daughter, Mary Ann McAdam; granddaughter, Adrianne Peaco; and siblings, Delores Jackson, Albert Bison and wife Elvie, Roy Bison and wife Sissy, Willis Bison, and Willie B. Bison and wife Margie. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Tom Mora and wife Debbie; daughter, Cherry Williams and husband Randy; grandchildren, George McAdam, Jr., Jason Mora and wife Rhonda, Nikki Jo Neal and husband Stephen, Josh Mora and wife Kellie, Sheleagh Williams, Kelly Dumas and husband Brandon, and Logan Williams; siblings Elsie Rae Ferguson, Dot Anderson and husband Ellzy, Mary Lou Bison, Willene Bessing, and Tommy Joe Bison and wife Brenda; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. David S. Green and the staff of Willis-Knighton Pierremont. Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 15, 2019