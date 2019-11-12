|
|
Troy Jackson
Celebration of Life Service for Troy M. Jackson, 90, will be held 12 Noon, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Shreveport, with Rev. Marc Roath officiating with the burial to follow at the Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5pm - 7pm at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr.
Troy was born June 16, 1929 in Choctaw Co., Mississippi the son of Claude and Ruby Foster Jackson. He passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. Troy was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Claude, Clyde, and Jack; his sisters, Sudie, Jean, Maxine and Carolyn; brother in law, Ernest Luttrell.
Troy retired as a Soda Fountain Manager at Walgreens and retired from General Electric. He loved the Lord, his family, and everything outdoors.
Troy left to cherish his memory his wife of 70 years, Mildred Jackson; son, David and wife Kathy Jackson; Grandson, Glenn and wife Regina Jackson; granddaughter, Amy and husband Link Abraham; Great grandchildren, Kaylyn and Hunter Jackson and Katie , Jackson, and Natalie Abraham: sister, Nancy Flowers.
Pallbearers are Dale Weir, Jason Weir, Julian VanHoff, Don Spruell, Randy Holtzclaw, and Harry Berly.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019