Twain Key ("T.K.") Giddens, Jr.
Shreveport - Twain Key ("T.K.") Giddens, Jr. was born at home in Shreveport on October 24, 1923 and passed away on July 26, 2019, at the age of 95. A private family memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
T.K. grew up in Shreveport where he attended Barrett Elementary School and Byrd High School with many lifelong friends. He proudly served our nation during World War II as a Lieutenant (JG) in the US Navy. His duties included service on a minesweeper, the YMS 440, in the Pacific Theater. When he returned home from the war, he vowed to never travel again.
T.K. graduated from LSU Law School in 1949 and returned to Shreveport where he practiced law for over 50 years. He handled matters from "A" to "Z" (adoptions to zoning) and everything in between. He was proud to have served as the attorney for Willis-Knighton Medical Center for many years and to have been involved in its growth. After retiring from the active practice of law, T.K. served on the Board of Trustees at WKMC.
In 1950, T.K. and Mary Elizabeth Brown were married in her home on Delaware Street. He was a devoted husband and wisely obeyed all of her "honey-do" orders. They had five children. Their youngest child, John David Giddens, passed away in 2004. Mary predeceased T.K. in 2005. T.K. is survived by his other children, Josephine Giddens and her spouse Rita Ovelgonne; Judge Jeanette Giddens Garrett and her husband David; Nina Giddens Glorioso and her husband Joseph; and William Twain Giddens. T.K. had seven grandchildren - CDR John Key Garrett (USN) (Jessica), Patrick Twain Garrett (Dr. Elizabeth), Dr. Sarah Glorioso Thrash (Jarrod), Marion Glorioso Kirby (Nathan), Julia Key Glorioso, Terra Giddens, and Amanda Giddens; and 10 great grandchildren, Jackson Garrett, Mason Garrett, Mary Elizabeth Garrett, Davy Garrett, Lillian Garrett, Joseph Thrash, William Thrash, Michael Kirby, Christopher Kirby, and Nina Catherine Kirby. T.K. was predeceased by his parents, Twain K. Giddens, Sr. and Nina P. Giddens; and by his brother, Dr. William R. Giddens. He is survived by his sister in law, Jacqueline B. Giddens, his brother in law, Frank Reynolds, and many nieces and nephews.
T.K. became a Catholic in 1998 and attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, where he enjoyed Mass on Sunday evening followed by libations at the Outback. He was also a founding member of the "Scotch Club" which met at his home on a monthly basis.
The family appreciates the good medical care T.K. received from all of his doctors. Special thanks also to his old "610 Milam Street" friends, Robert McKenzie and Napoleon Barrett, for their long and enduring friendship.
At T.K.'s request, please do not send any flowers, as he was allergic to them. Instead, please take an old friend out for a meal, conversation and laughter, as this is what he did for many of his friends, most of whom have now passed away.
T.K. lived a humble life and had friends from all walks of life. He was a special person who will be missed.
Published in Shreveport Times from July 28 to July 30, 2019