Ursula Weaver
Shreveport -
Ursula Winn Centorbi Weaver, age 91, passed away peacefully in Shreveport, LA on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation celebrating her life on October 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 522 E. Flournoy Lucas Rd, in Shreveport from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, followed by Memorial Mass. After Mass a reception will be held in the Burleigh Center. Father Mark Watson will officiate. A graveside service will be held in St. Bernard Parish at a later date.
Ursula was born in New Orleans, LA on November 27, 1927 to the late Hearn and Matilda Maher Winn. After graduating from McDonough 35 High School she met and married her first husband Charles Centorbi Jr. and was married 30 years until his death in 1980. In 1985, Ursula met and married Sidney Weaver. They lived in Arabi, LA until 2005 when they lost their home to hurricane Katrina and relocated to Shreveport.
Ursula enjoyed playing cards, going to the Casinos and playing beanbag. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memories are daughter, Barbara Zerrahn (Gregory); son, Charles Centorbi III (Elaine); step daughter, Kathy San Salvador (Jimmy); and Beth Bonnicarre (Ronnie). She is also survived by ten grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Charles Centorbi Jr.; husband Sidney Weaver; step-daughter, Cindy DeRoche; sister, Evelyn Ohlmeyer; brothers, Raymond and Fernand Winn.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aids at Brookdale Senior Living, Dr. Mercer and St. Joseph Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019