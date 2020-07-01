1/1
Usaf SSgt Zachary Alvarez
USAF SSgt Zachary Alvarez

Funeral services for USAF SSgt Zachary Alvarez, 26, of Bossier City will be 11:00 AM, Friday, July 3, 2020, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Dr. Shreveport, LA. USAF Chaplain Matthew Campbell will officiate. Burial will follow at Centuries Memorial Park, 8801 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA.

Zachary was born August 25, 1993 in Las Vegas, NV and he passed away June 24, 2020 in Bossier City, LA. Zach always had a smile on his face, he loved fishing, frogging and running crawfish traps. He was patriotic through and through; if it had anything to do with the American Flag he was all about it. Zach absolutely enjoyed serving in the United States Air Force.

Left to cherish SSGT Alvarez's memory is his wife, Brittany and their daughters, Annabeth and Charlotte Alvarez; mother, Anna Alvarez (Albert Johnson); father, Ysidoro Alvarez (Pat); grandmothers, Gloria Grajeda and Delia Lopez; siblings, Amanda Alvarez, Lorenzo Grajedo (Aleda), Ricky Alvarez (Katie), Brock Hall, Brandon Hall, and Matt Johnson (Courtney) and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
