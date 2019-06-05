Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 (318) 222-0348 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Kings Highway Christian Church Memorial service 1:00 PM Kings Highway Christian Church Resources More Obituaries for Vadie Spearman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vadie Mae Creekmore Spearman

Bossier City - Vadie Mae Creekmore Spearman went to be with her Lord on the morning of Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home in Bossier City, Louisiana. She was born July 18, 1937 to Tinsey Marie Covington-Creekmore and Leroy Creekmore in Greenville, Texas. She was the loving wife of Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Jerry Dale Spearman, and they were married sixty-five years. She is survived by her devoted husband and their three daughters: Kay Spearman Pierson (Don) of Baton Rouge; Bridget Spearman Jones of Bossier City; and Paula Spearman Kemp (Mike) of Bossier City.



Vadie was best known for building beautiful homes with elegant interiors in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. She was a very successful businesswoman as a Real Estate Investor, as a home builder, interior decorator, bank director at a time when these were new fields of endeavor for women. She loved entertaining and opening her home to family and friends. Though small in stature, her heart was as big as Texas for anyone in need.



Vadie was the longest living survivor of a Whipple surgery on her pancreas. The surgeons of Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, a Center of Excellence for the pancreas, gave her and her family little chance of survival. She defied the odds and lived over twenty-four additional years. Therefore, she wanted to donate her body to science at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for further study.



Vadie was an active leader at Kings Highway Christian Church for many years where she was a member of the Keystone Class. She also was a member of the Shreveport-Bossier Home Builders Association, Benton Garden Club and served on the Board of Directors for the National Bank of Bossier.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the foyer of Kings Highway Christian Church, with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of the church. Leading the service will be Rev. George Latimer, Dennis R. Wissing, PhD, Don Pierson and Paula Spearman-Kemp.



Vadie is also survived by her brother, James Eugene Creekmore (Deanna) Sealy, Texas; her sister, Patsy Ruth Creekmore Spearman of Bryan, Texas; and her precious grandchildren, Jerry Pierson (Angelle) of Baton Rouge; Rachel Ann Pierson Delamain (Jeff) of Baton Rouge; Brooke Ashley Mayo James (Jeremy) of Madisonville; Jessica Lauren Jones of Bossier City; and Laura Elizabeth Kemp Caraway (Clayton) of Bossier City; five great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter; her brother-in-law, Tony Spearman (Glenda) of Durant, Oklahoma; her sister-in-law, Audrey Spearman Eggleston (Vern) of Marion, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, Vadie would be honored if you would consider donating to Kings Highway Christian Church, 806 Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA 71104. Published in Shreveport Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019