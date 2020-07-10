Valarie L. Boston



Shreveport - Valarie L. Boston, age 66 of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Willis Knighton Pierremont in Shreveport, Louisiana. Valarie was born on May 11,1954 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Carter and O'bell Smith. She was the youngest of nine children.



Valarie attended Captain Shreve High School and graduated in 1972 as the highest ranking female in her class. Out of 500, she ranked number four. Her educational training included her attending Bossier Parish Community College and graduating from American School of Business. Occupationally, she worked for the Caddo Parish School System for 21 years. In addition, she served as the Agency Manager for Carlos Boston Allstate Insurance and Financial Agency for 14 years.



Even though Valarie had many scholastic and academic achievements, her life centered around and was dedicated to spiritual pursuits. She symbolized her dedication to Jehovah God on November 24, 1974. Her Christian ministry became and remained her primary focus throughout her life course. She enjoyed deep research and study of the Bible and thoroughly enjoyed sharing that knowledge with others.



Valarie was a devoted wife and mother who loved creating a warm home for her family. She was married to her loving husband, Carlos Boston. This union was blessed with three children: Carla, Sylvia, and Stephen. Valarie and her husband were inseparable. Their love for one another was a deep, true love. Rarely did you see one without the other.



Preceding her in death are her parents and four siblings: Harrison Nelson, Cordell Smith, Elvin Smith, and Ida Bryant



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Carlos Boston; daughters Carla Boston and Sylvia McCaskin; son-in-law, Michael McCaskin; son Stephen V. Boston;daughter-in-law LaToria Boston; two granddaughters Jorden Boston and Jaden Piper; one grandson Michael McCaskin, Jr; two sisters Lois Mitchell and Bobbie Jones; two brothers Glenn Jackson and Clarence Simmons; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Valarie is regarded, by her husband of more than 48 years and her children as "the absolute best wife and mother!"



Viewing of the body will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1pm- 5pm and on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9am-1 pm at Winnfield Funeral Home at 3701 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71109.



A virtual Memorial service will be conducted by Jehovah's Witnesses via Zoom on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm.



A private graveside ceremony will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020.









