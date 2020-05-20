|
Mr. Vancell Stovall
Shreveport - SHREVEPORT - Virtual celebration of life service for Vancell Stovall, 86, will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 from the Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Northwest LA Veteran Cemetery. Visitation will occur on Thursday, noon-4 at Heavenly Gates Funeral home. Virtual link available from funeral home website.
Mr. Stovall entered eternal rest on May 12, 2020 after a brief, non-Covid 19 illness.
He is survived by his son; Rev. Harry Malone, Sr. [Vera], daughter; Lynnette Clove [Aldrich], 6 grandchildren, great grandchildren, 1 sister, Dorothy Stovall, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020