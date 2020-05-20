Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Virtual link available from funeral home website
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Virtual link available from funeral home website
Resources
More Obituaries for Vancell Stovall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vancell Stovall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vancell Stovall Obituary
Mr. Vancell Stovall

Shreveport - SHREVEPORT - Virtual celebration of life service for Vancell Stovall, 86, will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 from the Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Northwest LA Veteran Cemetery. Visitation will occur on Thursday, noon-4 at Heavenly Gates Funeral home. Virtual link available from funeral home website.

Mr. Stovall entered eternal rest on May 12, 2020 after a brief, non-Covid 19 illness.

He is survived by his son; Rev. Harry Malone, Sr. [Vera], daughter; Lynnette Clove [Aldrich], 6 grandchildren, great grandchildren, 1 sister, Dorothy Stovall, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vancell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -