Vanessa Duplessis, M.D.
Plano, TX - Vanessa Woolridge Duplessis, M.D. and Board Certified OBGYN, born October 5, 1965 to Larnceen and Mattie Woolridge in Shreveport, LA. Pass away April 18, 2019 in Plano, Texas were she lived and was a successful doctor.
Family hour-Friday, April 26, 2019 @ Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, Mansfield, LA from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral-Saturday, April 27, 2019 @ Mansfield High School Gym @ 10:00 A. M. Burial at New Hope Well Cemetery in Bernice, LA. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Whit and Lillan Reed, Lee ans Scleaner Woolridge and brother Orlando V. Woolridge.
She leaves to cherish: husband, Darren Duplessis, son Nigel Duplessis both of Plano, Texas; parents Mattie and Larnceen Woolridge of Mansfield, Louisiana, brother, Warren McCastle of Baton Rouge, LA two nieces, three nephews, aunt Laura Knighton of Hammond, LA and a host of cousins and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 26, 2019