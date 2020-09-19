Vassar Wherritt MillsShreveport - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Vassar Wherritt Mills will be held at First Baptist Church of Shreveport at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 22, 2020. There will be a visitation and reception immediately following in their Fellowship Hall.Vassar departed this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Shreveport on January 4, 1924 to A. Reid Wherritt and Lucile Sibley Wherritt and attended Creswell Elementary School and C. E. Byrd High School, graduating in 1941. She went to Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia for two years and graduated from Louisiana State University in 1945 with a B. A. Degree. She was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority for 75 years. In September of 1945 she married John Robert Mills, an Ensign in the U. S. Navy, in Jacksonville, Florida. They were married for 45 years until his death.Vassar was a proud third-generation member of First Baptist Church of Shreveport; past president of D.A.R., Shreveport Chapter, and Colonial Dames XVII Century, Susan Constant Chapter. She was also a member of Colonial Dames of America, Era Civic Club, Community Foundation, Shreveport Symphony, Junior League of Shreveport, the Thursday Book Club, and a group of lifelong friends called The Birthday Club who celebrated their birthdays together for decades. She was a member of numerous social clubs, among them the Shreveport Club, East Ridge Country Club and LSU Alumni Club. She was a lifetime member of several health clubs and outlived them all.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a special cousin, Chris Snider. She is survived by her children, Winifred Mills, Ann Reid Mills, Robert Mills and wife Sheila. Also survived by grandchildren Will Wilson, Reid Wilson and wife Amye, Suzanne Mills Buke and husband Alex, all of Shreveport and MSgt (Ret) John E. Nolan Jr, USAF and wife Angie of Ashland, Mississippi and Helen Mills Walters and husband Jeremy of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Also survived by great grandchildren Adelynn Wilson, Tristan Wilson, Abigail Nolan, Joseph Nolan, Summer Nolan Dimattia, Perry Burke, Mills Burke, James Burke, Caroline Walters, Clara Walters, Caleb Walters and very special cousins Mark Snider, William Snider and John Snider.She asked us to share with those that knew her the following: I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an Afterglow of smiles when day is done. I'd like to leave an echo....whispering softly down the ways of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave behind when day is done.Memorials in Vassar's name may be made to First Baptist Church of Shreveport, Spring Street Museum, Louisiana State Museum, or a charity of donor's choice.Vassar Mills and her family would like to give special thanks to her medical team including Dr. Sherin Mercer, Elizabeth Willis NP, Dr. Ryan Bicknell, Dr. David Cavanaugh, Dr. Scott Howard and Dr. David Pou. She lived most recently in a wonderful assisted living facility, Savannah At The Oaks and appreciation is expressed to Janice Latvala, Julie Angel, and all the staff for their excellent care and attention. Finally, words can not express the heartfelt thanks given to her healthcare companions that made her last year so much better, Lisa Chambers, Bridget Linithicumn and Sharonda Anderson. God must have sent Valerie Plater to Vassar Mills and her family. Over the last several years Valerie spent her days and many nights with our mother, driving her to so many social events, luncheons, dinners and shopping sprees. During these last months of isolation in assisted living facilities, her companions were our heroes and a saving grace. Valerie Plater went above and beyond anything we could have asked or expected. Again, words can not express how much we love and appreciate these ladies and all the people that enriched her life and made sure she was comfortable. God is truly good.