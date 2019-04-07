Velvin Robert Herndon, Jr.



Shreveport - Velvin Robert Herndon, Jr., went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 5, 2019. Bob was born on November 14, 1929, in Memphis, Tennessee but lived his entire childhood and youth in Lewisville, Arkansas and his adult life in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Bob and his wife Mary Ann Bolton Herndon were faithful members of First Baptist Church in Shreveport. Bob retired from ArklaGas to open and operate Herndon Corrosion Control, and he actively participated in the business until one year prior to his death.



Bob is survived by his daughter Mary Shannon Herndon Megison (Phil), his son Velvin Robert Herndon, III (Tami), five grandchildren - Michael Megison (Susan), Shannon Megison Hungerford (John), Andrew Megison (Kelsey), Sam Herndon, and Alex Herndon - and seven great grandchildren - Shannon and Bert Hungerford, Natalie and Luke Megison, and Henry, Jane, and baby-to-be Megison. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Shannon and Velvin Herndon, Sr. and his wife, Mary Ann Bolton Herndon.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Shreveport-Frost Chapel.