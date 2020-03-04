|
|
Verna Leone
Zwolle - Funeral services for Verna Leone, 95, of Zwolle, LA, will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Francis Kamau and Father John Paul Crispin officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM at Warren Meadows Funeral Home, Zwolle, LA. A rosary will be held at 6:30 on Thursday.
Verna was a lifelong resident of Zwolle, LA and passed away March 3, 2020 at Garden Park Nursing home in Shreveport, LA. She was born February 23, 1925. Verna was one of fourteen children born to Sevado and Frances Leone. She was a life time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Zwolle, LA. She was last employed at Garan Sewing Factory in Many, LA.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Sevado and Frances Leone; her sisters, Wanda Leone and Clara Sepulvado; brothers: Herman, Frank, J. W., Bill, John, Clyde and Oliver Leone. Left to cherish her memory and tell her stories are her sisters, Edna Leone of Shreveport, LA, Lucille and her husband Joseph Procell of Hemphill, TX and Mary Bailey of Shreveport, LA; brother, Simon Leone and wife Joyce of Shreveport, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews and friends
Pallbearers: John Anderson, Ronny Procell, Rod Leone, Shaun Leone, Wes Leone and Tre Lout.
The family gives special thanks to all the staff at Garden Park Nursing Home and Christus Hospice Care for all of the love and compassion shown to our family.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020