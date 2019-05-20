|
Vernell McPherson
Shreveport - Vernell McPherson, age 87, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Saturday May 17, 2019. She was born July 18, 1931 in Fayeteville, Tennessee to Richard and Zenia Harris.
During most of her life, she worked as an RN in Labor and Delivery. She considered her grandkids to be her greatest accomplishment. She enjoyed going for walks, gardening, visiting with friends, and spending time with her grandkids and family. She loved eating pancakes from McDonalds and Bluebell ice cream. She was a devoted Christian and enjoyed attending Ladies' Bible Classes and Church services. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Willis Kenneth McPherson Jr., Kara Rider and husband Joe, and Richard McPherson and wife Suyapa; grandkids, Joshua Rider and wife Maggie, Jacob Rider, Heather McPherson, and Autumn McPherson; sister, Mary Hannah Bates; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willis Kenneth McPherson Sr., her parents, three sisters and two brothers.
A visitation for Vernell will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. Following the visitation will be a graveside at 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Park with Stuart Freeman officiating the services.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 20, 2019