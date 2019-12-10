|
|
Vernon Johnson, Jr.
Shreveport - Mr. Vernon R. Johnson, Jr., 88, was born on January 4, 1931, and passed away on December 9, 2019.
Graveside services to honor him will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Officiating the service will be Mr. Johnson's nephew, Mr. Alan Vascoe. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.
You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019