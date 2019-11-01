Services
J.S. Williams - Shreveport
1104 Pierre Ave
Shreveport, LA 71103
(318) 221-6169
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stoner Hill Baptist Church
1201 Cornwell Avenue
Shreveport, LA
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Stoner Hill Baptist Church
1201 Cornwell Avenue
Shreveport, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Stoner Hill Baptist Church
1201 Cornwell Avenue
Shreveport, LA
Resources
Vernon Samuels Obituary
Vernon Samuels

Shreveport - Vernon Samuels left behind the toils of this world on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Her life will be celebrated at two services. Visitation will be Friday, November 1 from 6 until 7 p.m. Public viewing will be Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Both services will be at the Stoner Hill Baptist Church, 1201 Cornwell Avenue in Shreveport, LA. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6915 West 70th Street, Shreveport, LA. The funeral repast will be at St. Rest Baptist Church, 1664 Garden Street, Shreveport, LA from 2 until 5 p.m.

Services are entrusted to J.S. Williams Funeral Home, 1104 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on Nov. 1, 2019
