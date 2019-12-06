Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Varnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Varnell

Add a Memory
Vernon Varnell Obituary
Vernon Varnell

Shreveport, LA - Vernon Varnell age 74, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mr. Varnell was born to Joseph B. and Zella D. on May 10, 1945 in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Born into a family of bakers with over 50 years if experience, they owned Bon Bakery in Plaquemine, LA. He went to St. John Catholic School. Mr. Varnell was the president of Shreveport Rose City AARP for the past 10 years. He was a volunteer at The Strand Theatre for 35 years, Shreveport Symphony and Opera, and Shreveport Little Theatre for 30 years.

Mr. Varnell was preceded in death by his parents; son Vernon A Varnell Jr.; brothers, J.B., Charles, Dalbert Sr. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Marilyn Varnell; children, Angela V. Cunningham and husband Steven, Jason Varnell and wife Dana, Michele Boswell, Michael Mayence; grandchildren, Joshua, John Michael, Caroline, Haylee, Jase, Ryan, Bryce, Mia and Evan; brother, Donald Varnell.

It is with great sadness that the family of Vernon Varnell announces his passing. He will be missed by many who knew him. A memorial date will be determined at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now