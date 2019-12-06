|
Vernon Varnell
Shreveport, LA - Vernon Varnell age 74, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mr. Varnell was born to Joseph B. and Zella D. on May 10, 1945 in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Born into a family of bakers with over 50 years if experience, they owned Bon Bakery in Plaquemine, LA. He went to St. John Catholic School. Mr. Varnell was the president of Shreveport Rose City AARP for the past 10 years. He was a volunteer at The Strand Theatre for 35 years, Shreveport Symphony and Opera, and Shreveport Little Theatre for 30 years.
Mr. Varnell was preceded in death by his parents; son Vernon A Varnell Jr.; brothers, J.B., Charles, Dalbert Sr. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Marilyn Varnell; children, Angela V. Cunningham and husband Steven, Jason Varnell and wife Dana, Michele Boswell, Michael Mayence; grandchildren, Joshua, John Michael, Caroline, Haylee, Jase, Ryan, Bryce, Mia and Evan; brother, Donald Varnell.
It is with great sadness that the family of Vernon Varnell announces his passing. He will be missed by many who knew him. A memorial date will be determined at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019