Vernona Cooper Barr
Vernona Cooper Barr

Shreveport - Graveside Services for Mrs. Vernona Cooper Barr, 84, of Shreveport, Louisiana will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Carver Memorial Cemetery. Officiating will be Elder/Pastor Larry D. Anders. Open Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.

Mrs. Barr was born on April 9, 1936 in Princeton, Louisiana and died on November 3, 2020 at her home in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was a member of Wesley Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, the Local Usher Board, Louisiana and Shreveport's Missionary Society, ADAH Chapter #101 DES, and Star of Hope Grand Chapter Order.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mose Barr Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories her son Robert Barr (Valerie), three grandchildren, family and friends.




Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
