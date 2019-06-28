|
Mrs. Vicki Lynn Anderson
Shreveport - - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Vicki Lynn Anderson, 68 will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sunrise B.C., 3220 Lakeshore Dr. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Heavenly Gates.
Mrs. Anderson entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2019 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her children; Roderick Anderson and Verlonda Anderson-Leejay, 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 28, 2019