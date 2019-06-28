Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heavenly Gates
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunrise B.C.
3220 Lakeshore Dr.
View Map
Resources
Vicki Lynn Anderson

Vicki Lynn Anderson Obituary
Mrs. Vicki Lynn Anderson

Shreveport - - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Vicki Lynn Anderson, 68 will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sunrise B.C., 3220 Lakeshore Dr. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Anderson entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2019 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her children; Roderick Anderson and Verlonda Anderson-Leejay, 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 28, 2019
