Victoria "Tori" Terranova Lester
Jefferson - Victoria "Tori" Terranova Lester was born January 16, 1989 in Shreveport, Louisiana and left this earth on September 4, 2019, in Jefferson, Louisiana, due to complications from her second Double Lung Transplant and a Lifelong struggle against Cystic Fibrosis. She is survived by her husband, Tom Lester, mother, Teri Terranova, father Jacques Terranova, brother Michael Terranova, Grandfather, Luther Mathis, Aunt & Uncle Wayne and Paula Anderson, Cousin Alex Anderson, Father and Mother-In-Law Tom & Ann Lester, Sister-in-Law Jessica Travinski , nieces/nephews Vanden Travinski, Taylin Travinski and Alaina Burkhalter, Lifetime Best Friend Courtney DuBroc and Baby the cat.
She is preceded in death by grandmother, Laura Mathis and many friends who fought the same strong battle as Tori did.
Tori was a caring, sweet and smart young lady who loved her family, friends and her cats very much. In only 5 years since her First Double Lung Transplant, she enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed fellowship with friends, traveled, fell in love and married the man of her dreams. Tom would like everyone to know that she took a little piece of his heart when she left but she made it so much bigger during their time together.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rampolla and his incredible transplant team at Oschner Medical Center in Jefferson, Louisiana. With their knowledge, strength and positive guidance, we were given time to watch Tori enjoy life as she has never had before. Her family would also like to thank the incredible team that has supported them for so many years including medical staff, LSU Pulmonary Doctors and nurses , many distant relatives, unbelievable friends, prayer teams, and the Pirates of the Red, PHC. We would never have made it this far without your Prayers and support. Thank you all, we love you so much.
Tori will be terribly missed by everyone and she will always be a bright light in our hearts. A Celebration of Tori's Life will be held at family home at 2:00p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The family will hold a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Tori's name. Fly high and breathe free our Angel….Forever our Princess!!
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 8, 2019