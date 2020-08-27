Vincent John Joseph Ogrinc Jr.



Vincent John Joseph Ogrinc Jr. was born in Pittsburg, PA on June 28th, 1938 to Vincent John Ogrinc, Sr and Dorothy Hicks Ogrinc. He went to be with the Lord on August 23, 2020.



Vincent was the grandson of Johan "John" Ogrinc an immigrant from Yugoslavia and grew up in Reading, PA, he left home early having just turned 17 he joined the Air Force. Vincent's first assignment was at Barksdale, AFB where at age 17 he met his future wife Elaine O'Quinn who was 15 years of age, he proposed when she was 16 and they married 2 years later.



Vincent served more than 20 years in the Air Force winning countless awards including the Bronze Star Medal for which he was awarded for his leadership while under fire during one of the multiple tours he served in Vietnam. The Citation reads "While exposed to danger from hostile forces, Sergeant Ogrinc consistently demonstrated professional ability, sound judgment and great enthusiasm in overcoming the many problems associated with his duties, his superb performance and signal contributions assisted materially in the success of the United States effort in Southeast Asia. The exemplary leadership, personal endeavor and devotion to duty displayed by Sergeant Ogrinc in this responsible position reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force" .He travelled all over the world to Morocco, North Africa, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Spain, Germany, France, Belgium, Holland, Yugoslavia, Luxembourg, Austria and Holland and extensive travel within the US, He was always described by his superiors as being a leader and was fiercely patriotic. After retiring from the Air Force he worked another 22 years at the U.S. Postal Service. He then obtained his Real Estate License and Notary License. Vincent was raised a Mason on October 27, 1964 in Okinawa and remained a very active member for 56 years, 36 of those years in Caddo Lodge # 179. He was Worshipful Master in 1994 and 1995, Treasurer from 1998 until 2014, He was Past Master of Caddo Lodge # 179, He was also a Shriner, York Rite and Knights Templar. He was Past High Priest of Shreveport Chapter # 10, Past Illustrious Master of Shreveport Council # 23; He was Eminent Commander of Ascension Commandry # 6 in 2001. He received a National Award in 2011 The Knights Templar Cross of Honor and was also the Past President of Shreveport's High Twelve Club # 92. Vincent was an extremely intelligent man with a great attention to detail; he valued integrity, honesty and hard work and instilled those traits in his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a genuinely compassionate, humble man with a heart of Gold who could always be counted upon. Vince was a faithful member of Brookwood Baptist church, and read his bible daily. He loved his family more than anything and was always there for them, he loved spending time with his grand children and great grand children, and enjoyed travelling, fishing and later in life enjoyed taking trips to Branson with his wife Elaine. Vincent will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Vincent is survived by his wife of 61 years Roma Elaine O'Quinn Ogrinc, Daughter Denise Ogrinc Smith Brady and Jim, Son Vincent G. Ogrinc and Tammy, Daughter Julie Ogrinc Miller and Jack, sister Lois Easterbrook, sister Marlene Calvaresi and Anthony, sister in law Betty Mason, brother in law Garland O'Quinn, grandchildren: Haley Ogrinc, Taylor O'Brien and husband Dan, Cade Miller, Mackenzie Miller, Lauren Jarvis and husband Chad, Denny Smith and wife Alethia, Kent Smith and wife Anna, Jenilee Stacy and husband Chad, Step Grandchildren: Ashley Smith and husband T.J., Mallori Brady, Sunny Mitchell and husband Parker and their son Walker. Great Grandchildren: Alexis Jarvis, Jagger Jarvis, Norah Pruitt. Nieces and Nephews: Italo Calvaresi, Michael Calvaresi, Tony Calvaresi, Dominic Calvaresi, Theresa Wanner, Nancy Pierce, Tara Easterbrook, Jana Easterbrook, Steve Mason, Scott Mason, Stacey Bordelon, Barbara Williford, Melissa O'Quinn.



Interment at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home Visitation Friday 8/28 4-7 PM, Service Saturday 8/29 at 10 AM



Pallbearers: Denny Smith, Kent Smith, Chad Jarvis, Cade Miller, Kobe Hassell, Dan O'Brien,









