Dr. Vincent Joseph DeFatta



Shreveport - Dr. Vincent Joseph DeFatta joined his wife in heaven Friday, July 19, 2019, after a courageous battle that lasted over six years. Vincent was born September 1, 1942, and was a lifelong resident of Shreveport, a devout Catholic and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. He was best known for his witty sense of humor, his love of gardening and his unwavering devotion to his family. Through the years, Vincent answered to many names such as, "Shotgun", "Vinnie" and his all-time favorites, "Heart", "Dad" and "Pawpaw". Vincent's family was in constant awe of his strength, both physically and mentally. He had such an amazing will to live, primarily so that he could be there for his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon John DeFatta; mother, Josephine Provenza DeFatta; father, Joe L. DeFatta; and three brothers, Joseph, Ronnie and David DeFatta. He is survived by his five children, Blake DeFatta and wife, Kelli; Ashley Wade and husband, Frank; Dwayne DeFatta and wife, Jennifer; Jason DeFatta and wife, Shannon; Leslie Sanders and husband, Jeff; 17 adored grandchildren; sister, Angelina Rice and husband, Ron Rice; along with numerous in-laws, cousins, and nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Garrison Wade, Cooper DeFatta, Andrew DeFatta, Eric Zenter, Scott Richardson and Michael Rice. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert DeFatta.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 23, with a vigil following at 6:00 pm at Osborn Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans. Officiating will be his uncle and close friend Monsignor Earl Provenza. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to his devoted caregivers at Willis-Knighton Pierremont during the final weeks of his journey. Published in Shreveport Times on July 21, 2019