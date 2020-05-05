Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
Thursday, May 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Bistineau Baptist Church Cemetery
Heflin, LA
Virene Pardue Wells Moore


1943 - 2020
Virene Pardue Wells Moore

Heflin - Virene Pardue Wells Moore, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Heflin, LA on May 4, 2020. She was born January 21, 1943 in Saline, LA to Clarence E. and Inez Howard Pardue. She loved her family, flowers and friends.

Virene was preceded in death by her parents, brother Clarence "Foots" Pardue, husband Gerald "Jake" Moore, and son Sterling Wesley Wells.

She is survived by her children Marcia (Fred) Stewart, Terri (Ralph) James, John (Tina) Wells, Reagan (Sarah) Wells, Luke Wells, former husband and father of her children Terry Wells, former daughter-in-law Gloria Vincetini, and stepsons Eddie, Mike, and Joe Moore. Her grandchildren Jessica Gorman, Justin Stewart, Jennifer Franks and Julie Msangi, Casey and Micah James, Wesley Wells and Stephanie Pagel Christian Wells, Sean and Anna Wells, and Bryson Wells. She was blessed with 14 great grandchildren, special cousin Robbie Mode and numerous other family members and friends.

Honoring as pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Graveside services for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Bistineau Baptist Church Cemetery in Heflin, Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. Stephen Bradley and Rev. Darrell White officiating. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

The family would like to thank Elizabeth Glass for her care and friendship.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020
