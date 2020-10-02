Virgil DenmonStonewall - A funeral service celebrating the life of Virgil Edward Denmon, 85, will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Pastor Denny Duron, Frances Duron and Pastor Brian Opbroek will be officiating. Edward was born on August 19, 1935 in Frierson, Louisiana to Virgil Monroe Denmon and Ivy Azalee Prudhome Denmon and passed away surrounded by his family September 28, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. After graduating from Stonewall High School, Edward went on to work in the steel industry as a Lead Salesman for 53 years. He enjoyed being a part of Shreveport Community Church where he sang in the choir, served as an usher and was a member of the Wise and Wonderful group. Edward was an avid fan of football and took great pride in spending time with his grandchildren. His family took delight in his colorful stories and knowledge of his family tree. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Edith Faye May Denmon and sister, Melba Fisher. He is survived by his spouse, Della Faye Keith Denmon; daughter, Lisa Kaye and husband Ross Poste. Granddaughter, Allyce and husband Zach Cisneros; great-grandchildren, Eliza and Nolan Cisneros; step-granchildren, Aaron and Alicia Poste; brother, Alvin and wife Cindy Denmon; Sister, Doris and husband Bruce Bordelon. And a host of other family members. Honoring Edward as pallbearers will be Bart Bordelon, Reagan Bordelon, Mike Boyett, Jeff Brown, Danny Carter, and Calvin Millender. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Shreveport Community Church Usher Team. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Evangel Academy, 7425 Broadacres Rd., Shreveport, Louisiana.