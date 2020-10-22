Virgil Lee Jester
Bossier City - Virgil Lee Jester passed away on October 21, 2020 in Bossier City, La. The Jester family will have a private family burial at Springhill Cemetery in the coming weeks.
Virgil was born to Herman and Emma Jester on July 16, 1935. He was the youngest of four in his family. Virgil played football for the Springhill Lumberjacks and went on to play college ball at Tulane. Virgil married his highschool sweetheart Ione during his years at Tulane. He was with Ford Motor Credit for thirty plus years where he truly devoted himself to his job. After retiring from Ford, he was able to enjoy his favorite hobby: fishing.
Left to cherish Virgil's memory is his wife Emma Sue Jester; son's Jaye and Bruce and Gina Jester; daughter, Rhonda and Darold Fish; grandchildren, Stephen and Danielle Fish and Amanda Fish and Jessie Morris, Matthew and Jessica Jester, Morgan Jester, Catherine Davis and Ashley Patterson and great-grandchildren Kayla, Thomas, Lily and Angel.
In Lieu of flowers, the Jester family asks that those willing please make donations to the charity of your choice
.