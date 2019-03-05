|
|
Virginia Bush
Shreveport - Graveside services for Virginia Bush will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cotton Valley Cemetery in Cotton Valley, Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana.
Virginia was born February 27, 1926 in Lawhon, Louisiana and entered into rest March 3, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oral and Lillie Smith, husband Donald Bush, daughter, Debra Lynn Bush, and sister Glenda Hatchett.
She is survived by her son Steven R. Bush and wife Lynda of Colleyville, Texas, brother, Charles Ray Smith of Tyler, Texas, grandson, Chad Steven Bush and wife Cara, and great-granddaughters, Kaiah and Charlie.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 5, 2019