|
|
Virginia D. Joyner
Shreveport - For a Southern lady, who loved traveling the world, to now reside in her heavenly home, reunited with her favorite Southern gentleman, means a full circle has been traversed by Emily Virginia Dupree Joyner.
Leaving a legacy of love behind her that few will ever match, Mrs. Joyner passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, following an in-home accident. She was surrounded by daughters Ginellen Hunter (Brian), Emilane Watson (Jimmy) and elenrae joyner, as she rejoined husband, Hubert.
Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held on Friday and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
An excessive lover of whipping cream, Tabs and the color pink, Mrs. Joyner was noted for butchering words, preserving First Baptist Church, Shreveport history and creating tasty holiday dinners for her continually expanding family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mrs. Joyner never got to meet her newest family member, Chase Lane Ezernack, born March 12, 2020 and relegated to the WK NICU.
Born in 1929 to Clayton and Helen Dodd Dupree at Shreveport's Highland Hospital, Mrs. Joyner was a member of FBC Shreveport where she served as church historian for more than 50 years. Her grandfather, the eminent Dr. M.E. Dodd, was pastor of FBC and she and Hubert purchased the Dodd home on Ockley Drive in 1960. She will be interred at the family plot at Forest Park.
During her lifetime, Mrs. Joyner was a member of the Women's Department Club, La. Baptist History Committee, Northwest Baptist History committee, NW La. Heritage Association and the tenured board of Arcadia Baptist Home. She was a benefactor of Stage Center and an Angel for Common Ground. She was also a life member of the Woman's Department Club, Opera Guild, Little Theater Guild and active in the DAR, Colonial Dames, English Speaking Union and various bridge clubs.
She and Hubert were married for 66 years prior to his death in 2015. They began Joyner's Pest Control in the 1950s and built the Joyner Building in 1985. She operated Joyner Tour and Travel until her death.
Mrs. Joyner is also survived by her four grandchildren Tara Watson Bilow (Kevin), David Hunter (Jennifer), Jared Watson (Seth) and Alanea Watson Ezernack (Patrick). She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren including, Lane Henry and Lillie Bea Hunter, Callum James and Avery Monroe Bilow, Reese Kendall, Chase Lane and Kaylen Aubree Ezernack, as well as her cat Bleu.
Memorials honoring Mrs. Joyner can be made to the FBC Heritage Room, Stage Center Theatre Company or Common Ground.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020