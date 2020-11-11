1/1
Virginia Frances Sibley "Ninny" Hopper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ninny" Frances Sibley Hopper

On November 5, 2020 Virginia "Ninny" Frances Sibley Hopper (100) made her hop into Jesus' arms and reunited with her husband of 47 years, Hugh, and both her sons, Galen and Kevin. She came into this world during the Spanish Flu Epidemic and left it during the Covid Pandemic. In between those points Virginia shared much faith, hope, charity, and LOVE.

VA, as some called her, was born March 14, 1920, at Coody's Bluff, OK to Dora Louisa (Rankin) and Emory Ambrose Sibley. She had six siblings. After graduation from Nowata High School, she attended Bethany Nazarene College and Oklahoma University. She became a secretary at Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, OK and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.

Virginia married Hugh Hopper on August 30, 1947 in Nowata, OK and was a homemaker in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. When the children were in school full-time, she became a substitute teacher at Green Acres Junior High School in Bossier City, LA. Virginia then worked 22-years for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and later served on its Shreveport board of directors.

Mrs. Hopper was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Milledgeville and was previously an active member of the Haynes Avenue Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA, She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for decades.

Virginia loved people. She always had a funny story, joke, kind word, or grasshopper hop for everyone. She was daring--she rode jet skis, tricycles, and a hot-air balloon even in her 90s. She had a sweet spirit, and the lights of her life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memories and giggle at her antics are daughter Carol and her husband Larry Bader of Milledgeville, GA; daughters-in-love Bonnie (Land) Hopper of Magnolia, TX and Gail Musarra of Silsbee, TX; five grandchildren: Matt Hopper and his wife Jenni (Talbert) of New Braunfels, TX; Joe Bader and his wife Mary (Cepeda) of Atlanta, GA; Kimby (Hopper) DeWolf and her husband Josh of Montgomery, TX; B.J. Hopper of Huntsville, AL; and Kasey Hopper of Nederland, TX; six great-grandchildren: Lucy, Juliette, and Kate DeWolf of Montgomery, TX; Teagan, Quinn, and Barrett Hopper of New Braunfels, TX, and two step-great-grandsons, Colin Talbert and Josh Dearing of Texas.

We give special thanks to the people at Fellowship Home at Meriwether and Hospice Care Options who cared and loved her so much during the last years of her life.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 under the direction of Centuries Memorial Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA. Dr. Mike Anderson will officiate. Visitation with the family will be at 1pm central time with services following at 2 pm that same day.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Haynes Avenue Baptist Church, Northside Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centuries Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved