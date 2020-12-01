Virginia Gail (Cudd) PaceShreveport - Gail Pace passed away November 28 2020 at 79 from complications with late onset MS. By being diagnosed with this debilitating disease late in her life, the family was blessed with having her for many years enjoying her amazing talents and her wonderful personality.Honoring her and the families wishes (and the current Covid situation) we are not having traditional services.Married for 61 great years, she is survived by her husband Billy Don Pace and two sons, Marc Pace and David Pace along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Gail lived in Shreveport all her life, graduated from Fair Park High School and was totally content to be a homemaker and enjoying her family. With Billy working for Delta Air Lines and able to fly free, the family traveled many places, and when the boys were grown, she continued to travel with husband, or a dear girl friend. While at home she enjoyed using her many talents in music, art, crafts, and many other skills.