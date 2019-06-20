|
|
Virginia "Sister" Hardy Wood
Shreveport, LA/ Springhill, LA - Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia "Sister" Hardy Wood, age 88, will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Harmony United Methodist Church, Macedonia, AR with Rev. Wayne Edwards officiating. Interment will follow in Harmony Methodist Cemetery, 2260 Hwy. 160, Magnolia, AR under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wood was born on July 9, 1930 to John Wythe and Addie Vesta Johnson Hardy in Magnolia, AR and passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. She was a former resident of Springhill and was a member of Harmony Methodist Church. She was a bookkeeper at Boucher & Slack Company for fifty plus years and also served Harmony Methodist Church as their bookkeeper until she moved to Shreveport in 2012. Mrs. Wood 's greatest joy was having a house full of family, she was a fantastic cook and nothing filled her heart more than feeding family and friends, especially on Sunday after church. No one ever left her home hungry. Kermit and Virginia were married 62 years, when Kermit passed away in 2013, and it has been her hope ever since to meet him in heaven. Her many interest include gardening, cooking, reading and spending time with family. She was a devoted Christian and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by three daughters, Debbie Wood Gillespie; Cindy Wood Lindsey and husband, Jim; Jennifer Wood Gilmer and husband, Dr. John M. Gilmer, all of Shreveport, LA; three grandsons, Clifton Wood Gillespie, Davis Wood Gilmer, John Morris "Jack" Gilmer; and granddaughter, Elizabeth LaFleur Gilmer. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Wood; grandson, Christopher Shea Walker; brothers, William Garry Hardy and John Burgess "Bo" Hardy; sister, Wilma Jean Hardy and her parents.
Pallbearers will be John Lance Hardy, Marty Curtis, Mike Whitlow, Garry Miller, Jim Lindsey and John Gilmer.
The family wishes to say Thank You to the nurses of St. Joseph Hospice for all of their love and concern. Also Cherris and Tiffany with Always Best Care of Shreveport. Memorials may be made to the Harmony Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 381, Taylor, AR 71861
Published in Shreveport Times on June 20, 2019