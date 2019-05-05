Virginia (Ginny) Harris Cobo



Shreveport - Mrs. Virginia (Ginny) Harris Cobo passed away in Shreveport, Louisiana in April 2019. She was born in Shreveport in 1949, and returned there in 2005 after a life in Boston, Miami, and London, and raising her family in Durham, North Carolina. She graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1967, and then attended Newcomb College at Tulane University, during which time she spent a year studying abroad in Swansea, Wales before graduating in 1971.



Across a career teaching U.S. History to middle school students, she also owned and ran Sandy Creek Children's Bookstore in Durham and worked as Resident Coordinator at the Mercy Center in Shreveport. Her greatest pleasures were reading, walking, baking chocolate chip cookies, playing the piano, cheering on the Duke Blue Devils and the Chicago Cubs, visiting historic sites, and finding the perfect gifts for the people she loved.



Virginia is survived by her son, James Cobo; her daughter, Nora Cobo (Nigel Kirby); her sisters, Emily Sommer and Susan Biggs (Mike); and her brother, Brady Harris (Mary). She is preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Michael Cobo; and her parents, James Brady Harris and Virginia Palmer Harris.



A reception for family and friends will be held on June 22 in Georgetown, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Mercy Center, a program of the Philadelphia Center: 2020 Centenary Boulevard, Shreveport LA 71104