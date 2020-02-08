|
|
Miss Virginia Horn
Logansport, LA - Virginia Horn, 90, returned to her heavenly home on February 7, 2020, after a valiant battle with a recent illness. Her firm faith in God ultimately gave her peace as she went on to her inherited heavenly rest.
Virginia Horn was born to the late Aaron H. and Lucy Horn of Logansport, Louisiana on November 21, 1929. She attended Logansport High School where she enjoyed playing basketball, cheerleading and music programs. After graduation, Virginia attended secretarial school and worked for many years in the oil and natural gas industry for United Gas/Pennzoil as an executive secretary.
Virginia Horn lived a life devoted to Christ, His church and service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Shreveport. Virginia was an active member of her Sunday school class and used her gifts as a ministry of service. She enjoyed singing and playing hymns and bringing food to the ill as part of her ministry to the body of Christ. Virginia was known for her spunk and energy as she tackled any task laid before her.
Virginia is survived by generations of nieces, nephews, cousins and family, as well as friends who loved her very much. She is preceded in death by her brother, Neil S. Horn; her sister, Wanda Horn Lloyd; and her parents, Aaron and Lucy Horn.
A service honoring the life of Virginia Horn will be at 2:00 p.m. on February 11, 2020, at Rose-Neath Chapel in Logansport. The chapel will be open prior to the service for visitation. Prior to the service, family members and friends are invited to gather at RB4 Event Center in Logansport at 11:30 am for lunch. Reverend Dean Register will officiate the service. Pallbearers are Matthew Register, Brandon Register, Jeffery Creel, Calvin Walker, and Ross Githens. Memorial gifts may be given in Virginia's name to First Baptist Church of Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020