Virginia Inez Lorant was born June 2, 1920, in Idabel, Oklahoma and passed away Friday,May 8, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was married to Homer Dan Lorant for 64 years when he passed away on October 9, 2004.

Inez was a member of the Hathor's Club and taught the "Topsy Turvy" exercise class at Broadmoor Baptist Church for many years. At one time she had over 100 students in her class.

She is survived by her children, Jerry (Jet) Lorant and wife, Connie, Fran Lorant Moore and husband, Bobby, of Shreveport, and Dan Lorant from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brother-in law and sister­ in law, Socrates "Soc" and Jane Lorant and their families and four grandsons and their families.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020
