Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Haughton, LA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Magnolia Memorial Park
Magnolia, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia McMahen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Jacqueline Holt (Jackie) McMahen


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Jacqueline Holt (Jackie) McMahen Obituary
Virginia Jacqueline (Jackie) Holt McMahen

Haughton - Virginia Jacqueline Holt McMahen (Jackie) passed away Friday, August 9th, 2019 at her home in Haughton, Louisiana at the age of 84. The family will receive friends Friday, August 16, 2019 for visitation from 10:00-11:00 am in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Haughton. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation with Dr. Gevan Spinney, pastor of First Baptist Church Haughton officiating. Graveside services will follow at Magnolia Memorial Park in Magnolia, Arkansas at 3:00 pm.

Jackie was born October 11, 1934 to Emma Frances and Psellus Jacques Holt in Hope, AR. She graduated from Hope High School in 1952 and attended Southern State College (now Southern Arkansas University) where she was a majorette, graduating in 1957 with a degree in Education. She married her husband, Walter Brann McMahen, Jr. (Dub) in 1955. They enjoyed 21 years of marriage prior to Dub's death in 1976.

Jackie and Dub moved to Haughton in August of 1975 and joined Haughton Baptist Church, now First Baptist Church Haughton. Jackie loved her church family and enjoyed serving in many capacities. She especially loved the ladies in her Sunday School class.

Jackie was an avid sports fan, football being her favorite. She loved watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren play ball.

Jackie began her career in El Dorado, Arkansas teaching 6th grade. After moving to Shreveport, she began teaching Kindergarten at Caddo Heights Baptist Church. She was a stay at home mom for years before she began substitute teaching, where she taught for nearly 40 years at T.L. Rodes Elementary and Platt Elementary in Haughton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Walter Brann McMahen, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Holloway and husband Tod from Haughton, LA; son, Russ McMahen and wife Elizabeth of Flower Mound, TX; son, Jeff McMahen and wife Melanie of Shreveport, LA; granddaughter, Brittnee Woodard and husband Gregory; grandsons, Seth Holloway and wife McKenzie, Brannon Holloway and wife Mallory, Cameron McMahen and Creighton McMahen; great grandchildren, Caden, Chandler, Cain Taylor, Holt, Hanley, and Winnie; brother, Don Holt and wife Beverly of Tallahassee FL; sister, Gwenn Collins and husband Jake of Odessa Texas.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons: Gregory Woodard, Seth Holloway, Brannon Holloway, Cameron McMahen, Creighton McMahen, Caden Holloway, Chandler Lytle, Cain Taylor Woodard and Holt Holloway.

The family wishes to thank her doctor and friend, Leslie Sewell for her excellent and loving care of our Mom.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Haughton or the .

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now