Virginia Kathryn Maniscalco Papa
Shreveport - Virginia Kathryn Maniscalco Papa, 90, affectionately known as "Tootsie" by her family and friends, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020. A funeral mass celebrating her life will be held, with limited seating, at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, July 24th at 10:30 A.M. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.stjosephchurch.net/live-feed
. Concelebrants will be the Reverend Charles Glorioso and the Very Reverend Msgr. Earl Provenza. The family will greet friends before the mass with a drive-by visitation in the breezeway at St. Joseph Church from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. If you would like to attend Virginia's burial, it will be held at Forest Park Cemetery after the funeral around 11:45 A.M.
Virginia was born on August 31, 1929 in Shreveport, LA. She married the love of her life, Pete, after she graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1946. She and her husband worked many years side by side in the grocery business while raising their children.
Virginia was a devout catholic and attended daily mass for many years. She had a great devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph. She worked on many St. Joseph Altars, even hosting one in her home. She loved cooking for her family, and always extra guest, every Sunday. Her grandchildren called those family gatherings, "Pasta Sunday"!
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Papa; her parents, Annie and Joe Maniscalco; her in-laws, Rosa and Tony Papa; her son-in-law, Dr. James Wiley Cotter, Jr.; and her nephew, Joseph Maniscalco.
She is survived by her brother, Anthony Maniscalco (Marilyn); special cousins, Josie and A.J. Lewis; son, Tony Papa and his wife, Carla; daughter, Roslyn Papa Cotter Mee and her husband, Tom; and son, Joseph Papa. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Peter Papa, (Ania) of Dallas, TX; Brandon Papa, (Amy), Jenna Papa Adams, (Aaron), Carie Cotter Hart, (Travis), and Jon Michael Papa all of Shreveport, LA; Dr. Jim Cotter, (Nicole) of Steamboat Spring, CO; Jamen Papa (Amee) of Winston Salem NC; and Katie Mee Scipione, (Pete) of Centreville, VA. Her surviving great-grandchildren are Nicholas and Olivia Papa; Marguerite, Pierce and Roman Papa; Wiley and Parson Cotter; Carly and Levi Adams; Charlie and Annie Hart; Carter Papa and Connor and Reagan Scipione. Her memory will live on in the faces of her childrentheir Mama; her grandchildren-their Maw Maw and her great-grandchildren-their Gigi.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family would like to thank Dr. Alan Borne, Dr. William Haynie, and Kori, Dr. Scott Boniol; Brian, Courtney and Sheila of Heart of Hospice; and Jeff, Wanda, Tootsie and Lynette of The Resource Center for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Atlantic Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105 or the donor's favorite charity.
Virginia will be deeply missed. We have been so blessed to have had her in our lives.
We trust in God's perfect plan and in the knowledge that her journey with the Lord is just beginning.