Virginia "Joyce" RobinsonBossier City - Services to celebrate and honor the life of Virginia "Joyce" Robinson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 Hill Crest Memorial Chapel, with Dr. Brad Jurkovich officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.Joyce went to her heavenly home on August 20, 2020, joining her husband James; her mother, Essie; father, J. D. Bartley and sister, Doris Woodard.Left to cherish her memories are her three sons, Steve Robinson and wife Twilla, Barry Robinson, Jerry Robinson and wife Nelda all of Bossier City, LA; four grandchildren, Angi Herrick and husband Jay of Nipoma, CA, Chris Robinson of Enid, OK; granddaughter-in-love, Amanda Buckminster of Enid, OK, Dakota Robinson and wife Kristen of Bossier City, LA, Justin Robinson and wife Sandy of Bossier City, LA; ten great-grandchildren, Devin, Cagney, Elijah, Meah and Natalie of Nipoma, CA. Jaxson and Brilynn of Enid, OK, Kate, Ben and Jayden of Bossier City, LA; sister, Marjorie Gilliam of Amarillo, TX; brother, Larry Bartley of Bastrop, LA and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, Nana, aunt and friend. Her warmth and grace touched everyone she met and has left a mark on many hearts and minds. She was a good and faithful servant to the Lord. She will be missed abundantly on Earth and treasured in Heaven.Pallbearers will be Chris Robinson, Dakota Robinson, Justin Robinson, Angi Herrick, Devin Herrick and Jimmy Bartley. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Woodard, Elijah Herrick and Jaxson Robinson.Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Bossier, 2810 E. Texas Street, Bossier City LA 71111.