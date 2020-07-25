Virginia Rogers Hollenshead
Ruple Community, LA - Graveside services for Virginia Rogers Hollenshead, 98, of the Ruple Community will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Lebanon Cemetery, 530 White Oak Rd, Haynesville. Interment will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, LA.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at the cemetery.
Virginia went to her heavenly home on July 24, 2020. She was a resident of Claiborne Manor for 4 ½ years. She was born to the union of George and Bessie Rogers. She married John Hollenshead on December 27, 1939, and were married for 45 years.
Virginia was a long time student of the Bible. She enjoyed the fellowship with the women in the study group in Minden for many years. Virginia was a lifelong 4H leader. She was very active in the Home Demonstration Clubs and local fairs wherever she lived. She was very proud of her canning, handwork and quilting. She won numerous blue ribbons.
Virginia received a Gold Star when son, George, was killed in Vietnam in 1967.
Mother is survived by her children and their spouses: Edwin and Linda Hollenshead, Nancy S. Hollenshead Glenn, Johnette and Glynn Oakes, David and Pat Hollenshead, Robert and Joyce Hollenshead, Cecil Newman, Jerry and Barbara Hollenshead and Joy and Hugh Hasley, one sister, Marvis Brock, and sister-in-law, Jeane Finkbeiner.
Granny leaves behind her grandchildren: Charles Hollenshead, Georgia Brock, Ursula Towles, Lawson Glenn, Latham Glenn, Paula Lancaster, Marcia Stokes, Shalia Smith, Catherine Hollenshead, Christopher Hollenshead, Brad Newman, Ty Newman, Chantel Sokol, Virginia DeVoll, John Hollenshead, Jason Hollenshead, Dr. Kate Cook, Sam Hollenshead, James Hasley and Bethany Andreas. Granny also leaves behind 39 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Virginia was preceded in death by husband, John, son, Winston George Hollenshead, daughter, Kay Newman, brother, Eldridge Goodwin Rogers and sister, Bernice Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lebanon Cemetery Assn., c/o Eileen White, 125 Beavers Creek Rd., Haynesville, LA, 71038.
