Virginia Sue Ivey
Greenwood - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Virginia Sue Mausehardt Rawls Ivey will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Missionary Church of God, 995 Barron Rd, Keithville, LA at 2PM.
Virginia passed away on August 13, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 86.
Virginia was born on August 13, 1933 in Rock Springs, AR to Guy and Leatha Mausehardt. She is survived by her 4 children: Susan Tubbs and spouse David King, David Rawls and spouse Susan, Jeff Rawls Sr. and spouse Donna, Lisa Lubbess and spouse Dave. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, who loved her and will miss her, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Earl Ray Ivey, her parents, and her siblings, Leroy Mausehardt, Fred Mausehardt, and Bertie Mae Hammock.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 21, 2019