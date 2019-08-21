Services
Missionary Church Of God
995 Barron Rd
Keithville, LA 71047
(318) 925-0440
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Missionary Church of God
995 Barron Rd
Keithville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Ivey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Sue Ivey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Sue Ivey Obituary
Virginia Sue Ivey

Greenwood - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Virginia Sue Mausehardt Rawls Ivey will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Missionary Church of God, 995 Barron Rd, Keithville, LA at 2PM.

Virginia passed away on August 13, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 86.

Virginia was born on August 13, 1933 in Rock Springs, AR to Guy and Leatha Mausehardt. She is survived by her 4 children: Susan Tubbs and spouse David King, David Rawls and spouse Susan, Jeff Rawls Sr. and spouse Donna, Lisa Lubbess and spouse Dave. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, who loved her and will miss her, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Earl Ray Ivey, her parents, and her siblings, Leroy Mausehardt, Fred Mausehardt, and Bertie Mae Hammock.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.