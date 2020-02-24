|
|
Virginia Whatley Henderson
Shreveport - A memorial service honoring the life of Virginia Whatley Henderson will be held in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 am. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Chris Currie. A reception will be held in the church dining room following the service.
Virginia was born on May 30, 1924, in Birmingham, Alabama, and passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020, surrounded by family and dedicated caregivers during her last days.
Virginia, Jenny to her many friends, was a child of the Depression, whose father was fortunate enough to remain employed during those tough times as a locomotive engineer. She was educated in the Birmingham public schools, and frequently spoke of childhood friends, "expression" classes, and train trips to visit her myriad of cousins in St. Louis and other cities. She attended the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, and after graduation, was employed as an executive secretary for an aircraft company in Birmingham.
She met her future husband, Ed, on a blind date set up by mutual friends. They were married in 1948 and moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, where Ed began a long career with Ark-la gas. She became very active at the First Presbyterian Church, Shreveport, singing in the choir, participating in the Women of the Church, and Sunday School teaching. She was a devoted mother of two boys, who "never fought at all" (as she would tell her daughters-in-law). Jenny and Ed loved to host a Henderson family vacation each year, and actively tried to engage her extended family of nieces and nephews.
Jenny was an avid tennis player, and bridge enthusiast, always following the rules and correcting her husband who played intuitively, but usually won. She was always gracious and never had an unkind word about anyone. She was involved in a number of organizations over the years, such as Community Concerts, Volunteers of America, the Salvation Army Board, Phi Mu Alumni Board, Demoiselle Club Ball Chairman, English Speaking Union, Honorary Lifetime Member of Presbyterian Women, and numerous Cotillion Club Activities.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents, John and Myrtle Whatley; brother, John Whatley; sister, Elizabeth O'Hara; and son, Bob Henderson. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Edward N. Henderson; son, Bruce Henderson and wife, Betty, of Shreveport; daughter-in-law, Michele Henderson, of Houston; nieces, Dixie Cobb and Susanne Whatley Klandrud; and nephews, James O'Hara and Charles Henderson. She has six grandchildren that she and Ed (Gigi and Eddie) were devoted to, Hilary Lanphere and husband, Brett, of Houston, Ben Henderson and wife, Arrie, of New Orleans, Whitney Douglas and husband, Alex, of Houston, Holly Guy and husband, Sammy, of Shreveport, John Henderson and wife, Jennifer, of Houston, and David Henderson and wife, Elizabeth, of Shreveport. She also had eight great grandchildren who were dearly loved.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to her long-time secretary, care-giver, friend, and special angel, Laura Morrow. They also wish to thank caregivers, Marilyn Taylor, Erica Lowery, Willie Mae Thomas, and Amanda Davis, who have patiently cared for Gigi and Eddie. We are grateful to Charlotte with St. Joseph Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 900 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA, 71101, or to a .
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020