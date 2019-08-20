Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose-Neath Southside Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, Forest Park West Cemetery
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Frasier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian McElduff Frasier


1925 - 2019
Vivian McElduff Frasier Obituary
Vivian McElduff Frasier

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Vivian McElduff Frasier will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Brother Wayne Dubose officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Forest Park West Cemetery after services on Thursday.

Vivian McElduff Frasier, 94, was born on January 10, 1925, in Ruston, Louisiana to John and Edith McElduff. She married her childhood sweetheart Melton Frasier on December 24, 1940. They lived in Southeast Texas until retirement in the early 1980's when they moved to the Shreveport, LA area. Vivian and Melton enjoyed attending church with their family at Summer Grove Baptist Church and singing with other seniors in the Joy Choir. Her husband of 58 years, Melton, passed away on May 18, 1999. Vivian passed away on Aug 16, 2019.

Vivian was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was a godly example to the family and community. She loved cooking, traveling, gardening and her family.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter: Janice Moreau, son: Melton Wayne Frasier and siblings: Ruby Mae Frasier, Faye Perry and Everette McElduff. Left to cherish her beautiful memories are her son-in-law: Donald Moreau, daughter-in-law: Laurie Frasier, sister: Grace Elliott, brother: Gene and their spouses; grand children: Bobby, John, Tray, Dedra, Lauren, Daren, Jennifer, Jean and their spouses; great grandchildren: Savannah, Ashleigh, Grace, Monte, Peyton, Tristin, Revan , Johnathan, Caroline, Derrick, Keaton, Elaina, Katey and Jimmy and great great grandchildren: Samson and Revan
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 20, 2019
