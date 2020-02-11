|
Vivian Sweatt Bryant
Shreveport - Home going celebration for Mrs. Vivian S. Bryant will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00 am at New Elizabeth Baptist Church in Shreveport. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Open Visitation is scheduled from 12pm to 8pm Friday Night at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.
Mrs. Vivian Bryant was born on February 13, 1932 to Sidney L. and Eugenia Randolph Sweatt. She passed away peacefully February 4, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Class of 1950. She retired from Lucent (formerly ATT, Western Electric). Vivian was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member until her illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Bryant; son, Don Edwin Bryant; grandson, Larry D. Walls, Jr.; one sister, and seven brothers.
Vivian is survived by a daughter, Sandra B. Walls; four sons, Gary (Juanita); and Leonard, from Shreveport, James Jr., from New Orleans, and Steven, from Dallas, Texas; fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; a brother, John L. Sweatt, a devoted sister, Myrtle Sweatt, and generations of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020