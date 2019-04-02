|
W. Dale LaGrone
Shreveport - A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for Dale LaGrone, 84, at Christ United Methodist Church in Shreveport LA with Reverend Willis Dear officiating. A visitation with the family will be held Friday, from 5 until 7 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA . Dale was born in Shreveport LA and passed away on March 28, 2019 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his brother Harold, wife Patricia, daughters Ann and Susan, and 2 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center or .
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019