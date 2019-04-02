Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
Christ United Methodist Church
Shreveport, LA
View Map
W. Dale LaGrone Obituary
W. Dale LaGrone

Shreveport - A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for Dale LaGrone, 84, at Christ United Methodist Church in Shreveport LA with Reverend Willis Dear officiating. A visitation with the family will be held Friday, from 5 until 7 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA . Dale was born in Shreveport LA and passed away on March 28, 2019 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his brother Harold, wife Patricia, daughters Ann and Susan, and 2 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center or .
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
